This is when the creators of Irrfan Khan's protagonist Angrezi Medium plan to relaunch the film.

Actor Irrfan Khan finally returned to the big screen after battling neuroendocrine tumor in Homi Adajania's Angrezi medium. The family artist also reunites Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time. Although the film had already hit the screens on March 13, it soon had to be withdrawn as state governments issued warnings that movie theaters, gyms and swimming pools will remain closed until March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Since we were all eager to hear any updates on the film's relaunch, we now have Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania spilling some beans. He shared, "At midnight, all theaters will close across India until the authorities notify us again. We will release Angrezi Medium again when it is safe to do so. Until they remain safe and are kind to each other."

For the untrained, Angrezi Medium was slated to relaunch in Kerala, Delhi and Jammu Kashmir, considering these states were the first to close theaters amid the coronavirus outbreak. Commenting on that, producer Dinesh Vijan had stated: "Angrezi Medium has been a journey that I will cherish all my life. The only thing I have learned from its creation is that whatever the obstacle is if we put our heart and soul into something, the universe It will support us. As the film reaches India, we have already received unconditional love from Dubai and other international territories. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, it will not be released in Kerala, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. We expect the same love and the support you've given us from day 1. Our movie will hit these places when the time is right, but rest assured that, as Irrfan said, "wait for us."

The highly anticipated film has received decent reviews from both the public and critics. It is co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda, Deepak Dobriyal, and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Stay tuned for more updates on it.