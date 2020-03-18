This is what comes to Disney + in April 2020

Demi lovatodisney channel comedy Sunny with a probability of finally comes to Disney +!
The series, which aired between 2009 and 2011, will be available on the streaming platform in April.
Also, there will be new episodes of shows like Clone Wars, Disney Fairytale Weddings Y A day in Disney.
Check out Disney + news in April:
April 1st
Doctor doolittle
April 3
A tale of two critters
In one word
Don's Fountain of Youth
Donald's Dog Laundry
Double dribble
Dragon around
Elmer elephant
Hooks (S1-3)
How to play soccer
Lambert the Sheep Lion
On ice
Out of scale
Penguins
Pluto party
Be scouts
Sunny with a probability of (S1-3)
The boy who spoke to the badgers
The new neighbor
The small
The direct story
Disney + Originals:
Life on the edge: "Penguins behind the scenes,quot; (premiere)
Dolphin reef (Premiere)
Diving with dolphins: "Dolphin Reef behind the scenes,quot; (premiere)
Star Wars, the Clone Wars: Episode 707 – "Dangerous Debt,quot;
Disney Fairytale Weddings: End – Episode 208 – "Marry Me,quot;
Class shop: Episode 106 – "Downhill Derby,quot;
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 122 – "Minnie Mouse: Apron,quot;
A day in Disney: Episode 118 – "Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway,quot;
Being our chef: Episode 102 – "Diagnosis: Delicious,quot;
April 10th
Subzero life (S14)
Island paradise (S1)
Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)
Running wild with Bear Grylls (S5)
Tut's Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)
Disney + Originals
A celebration of Coco's music (Premiere – Special)
Star Wars, the Clone Wars: Episode 708 – "Together Again,quot;
Class shop: Episode 107 – "Ready for Release,quot;
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 119 – "Minnie Mouse: Kite,quot;
A day in Disney: Episode 119 – "Francheska Roman: Candy Maker,quot;
Being our chef: Episode 103 – "Hidden Within,quot;
April 12th
PJ Masks (S3)
April 17th
Mental games (S8)
Let's stick together
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)
Pluto Purchase
The amazing Dr. Pol (S16)
Star Wars, the Clone Wars: Episode 709 – "Old friends not forgotten,quot;
Class shop: End – Episode 108 – "Build your own adventure,quot;
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 124 – "Finding Nemo: Terrarium,quot;
A day in Disney: Episode 120 – "Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager,quot;
Being our chef: Episode 104 – "Curious and Curiouser,quot;
April 19th
Just roll with it (S1)
April 20th
Zoo Secrets: Tampa (S1)
April 22
Fury Archives
Jane Goodall: Hope
April 23rd
Disney Rapunzel's tangled adventure (S3)
April 24
America's Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)
Man in space
Mars and beyond
Olympic moose
Star Wars, the Clone Wars: Episode 710 – "The Ghost Apprentice,quot;
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 125 – "WALL • E: Recycling Containers,quot;
A day in Disney: Episode 121 – "Tia Kratter: Pixar University,quot;
Being our chef: Episode 105 – "Beyond the Reef,quot;
April 30th
National Treasure
