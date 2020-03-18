Home Entertainment This is what comes to Disney + in April 2020

This is what comes to Disney + in April 2020

Demi lovatodisney channel comedy Sunny with a probability of finally comes to Disney +!

The series, which aired between 2009 and 2011, will be available on the streaming platform in April.

Also, there will be new episodes of shows like Clone Wars, Disney Fairytale Weddings Y A day in Disney.

Check out Disney + news in April:

April 1st

Doctor doolittle

April 3

A tale of two critters

In one word

Don's Fountain of Youth

Donald's Dog Laundry

Double dribble

Dragon around

Elmer elephant

Hooks (S1-3)

How to play soccer

Lambert the Sheep Lion

On ice

Out of scale

Penguins

Pluto party

Be scouts

Sunny with a probability of (S1-3)

The boy who spoke to the badgers

The new neighbor

The small

The direct story

Disney + Originals:

Life on the edge: "Penguins behind the scenes,quot; (premiere)

Dolphin reef (Premiere)

Diving with dolphins: "Dolphin Reef behind the scenes,quot; (premiere)

Star Wars, the Clone Wars: Episode 707 – "Dangerous Debt,quot;

Disney Fairytale Weddings: End – Episode 208 – "Marry Me,quot;

Class shop: Episode 106 – "Downhill Derby,quot;

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 122 – "Minnie Mouse: Apron,quot;

A day in Disney: Episode 118 – "Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway,quot;

Being our chef: Episode 102 – "Diagnosis: Delicious,quot;

April 10th

Subzero life (S14)

Island paradise (S1)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)

Running wild with Bear Grylls (S5)

Tut's Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)

Disney + Originals

A celebration of Coco's music (Premiere – Special)

Star Wars, the Clone Wars: Episode 708 – "Together Again,quot;

Class shop: Episode 107 – "Ready for Release,quot;

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 119 – "Minnie Mouse: Kite,quot;

A day in Disney: Episode 119 – "Francheska Roman: Candy Maker,quot;

Being our chef: Episode 103 – "Hidden Within,quot;

April 12th

PJ Masks (S3)

April 17th

Mental games (S8)

Let's stick together

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)

Pluto Purchase

The amazing Dr. Pol (S16)

Star Wars, the Clone Wars: Episode 709 – "Old friends not forgotten,quot;

Class shop: End – Episode 108 – "Build your own adventure,quot;

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 124 – "Finding Nemo: Terrarium,quot;

A day in Disney: Episode 120 – "Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager,quot;

Being our chef: Episode 104 – "Curious and Curiouser,quot;

April 19th

Just roll with it (S1)

April 20th

Zoo Secrets: Tampa (S1)

April 22

Fury Archives

Jane Goodall: Hope

April 23rd

Disney Rapunzel's tangled adventure (S3)

April 24

America's Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)

Man in space

Mars and beyond

Olympic moose

Star Wars, the Clone Wars: Episode 710 – "The Ghost Apprentice,quot;

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 125 – "WALL • E: Recycling Containers,quot;

A day in Disney: Episode 121 – "Tia Kratter: Pixar University,quot;

Being our chef: Episode 105 – "Beyond the Reef,quot;

April 30th

National Treasure

