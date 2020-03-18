This is what comes to Disney + in April 2020

Demi lovatodisney channel comedy Sunny with a probability of finally comes to Disney +!

The series, which aired between 2009 and 2011, will be available on the streaming platform in April.

%MINIFYHTML376c80249042871f00aa81d37d6bdb6d13% %MINIFYHTML376c80249042871f00aa81d37d6bdb6d14%

Also, there will be new episodes of shows like Clone Wars, Disney Fairytale Weddings Y A day in Disney.

%MINIFYHTML376c80249042871f00aa81d37d6bdb6d15% %MINIFYHTML376c80249042871f00aa81d37d6bdb6d16%

Check out Disney + news in April:

April 1st

Doctor doolittle

April 3

A tale of two critters

In one word

Don's Fountain of Youth

Donald's Dog Laundry

Double dribble

Dragon around

Elmer elephant

Hooks (S1-3)

How to play soccer

Lambert the Sheep Lion

On ice

Out of scale

Penguins

Pluto party

Be scouts

Sunny with a probability of (S1-3)

The boy who spoke to the badgers

The new neighbor

The small

The direct story

Disney + Originals:

Life on the edge: "Penguins behind the scenes,quot; (premiere)

Dolphin reef (Premiere)

Diving with dolphins: "Dolphin Reef behind the scenes,quot; (premiere)

Star Wars, the Clone Wars: Episode 707 – "Dangerous Debt,quot;

Disney Fairytale Weddings: End – Episode 208 – "Marry Me,quot;

Class shop: Episode 106 – "Downhill Derby,quot;

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 122 – "Minnie Mouse: Apron,quot;

A day in Disney: Episode 118 – "Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway,quot;

Being our chef: Episode 102 – "Diagnosis: Delicious,quot;