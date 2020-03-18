This is what a test for coronavirus drive-thru looks like – BGR

Coronavirus test locations are being established throughout the United States and in several other countries.

The tests are quick and only require a swab from the inside of the patient's nose.

Results can take days to report, but the latest tests promise to produce results in as little as 90 minutes.

The coronavirus pandemic has everyone on the edge, and anyone with the slightest bit of flu-like symptoms wants to get tested as soon as possible. Test drive facilities have been established in many states, offering patients a safe way to get tested without jeopardizing the health of others. But what does such proof really entail? Thanks to Lauren Petracca of The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, we can see the whole process firsthand.

As she explains on Twitter, Petracca began experiencing flu-like symptoms a few days before being tested. Her local hospital drove her to the test drive site and recorded everything.

The video, which lasts only about two minutes, shows how the test is performed. To obtain an uncontaminated sample, test personnel, covered from head to toe in a protective suit with a transparent mask, asks the person (Petracca, in this case) to blow their nose. This clears the airways for the test to be performed.

Then a small swab is inserted through the nose to a depth one might consider surprising. This is necessary to obtain a test sample of cells from what is called the nasopharyngeal region. It is an area identified by scientists as a prime location for the virus to take root, and it is the perfect place to detect infection.

The cleaning process takes only a few seconds through each nostril, but it is clearly not a pleasant feeling. From Petracca's reaction, we can imagine that it is uncomfortable, but it is crucial that the patient remain stable while collecting samples so that the test is as accurate as possible.

After collecting the sample, the staff member cuts the swab into a tube, seals it, and then places the patient's name on it before passing it on to be sent with countless others for analysis. Depending on the test being used, results can take anywhere from 24 hours to several days. The most recent tests underway promise results in as little as 90 minutes, which will eventually help track the spread of the virus more quickly.

Anyone who has had a test for strep throat knows that medical tests are rarely comfortable, so it is not surprising that tests to detect COVID-19 can make your eyes fill with tears for a minute or two. It's a small price to pay to know if it's contagious, and as more mobile testing facilities emerge around the world, people with symptoms should do their best to get tested as soon as possible.

