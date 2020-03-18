‘This Is Us’ has momentum to win on Tuesday as all networks see an increase – Deadline

Most of Tuesday's primetime scheduling experienced an overall surge across all networks – it could be the new normal with Americans pledging to take refuge in place.

NBC won the overall night in the standings with We are leading the group, getting a boost from last week with a rating of 1.4 in the 18-49 adult demographic and 5.95 million viewers. Ellen's game play (1.3, 5.95M) saw an increase of four tenths in the demo, while New Amsterdam (0.7, 5.20M) was stable on the ratings but managed to deliver its largest audience since late fall.

ABC saw the return of several of its shows, including The Conners (1.2, 6.58M), which climbed many rungs on the rating scale. Bless this mess (0.7, 4.13M), Mixed-ish (0.7, 2.99M) and Blackish (0.6, 2.75M) were up, while the freshman drama For life (0.6, 2.36M) was down two tenths on the demo.

CBS broadcast replays of NCIS Y FBI which led to a new episode of FBI: Most Wanted (0.8, 6.55M), which he scored. The same thing happened with Fox on Tuesday with The resident (0.8, 4.71M) and Empire (0.7, 2.70M), which rose one tenth.

In the CW, The flash (0.4, 1.26M) surpassed its rating last week while DC's Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 674,000) remained stable.