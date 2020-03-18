This actor will star alongside Taapsee Pannu in Rashmi Rocket.

Taapsee Pannu has been on a streak lately on the big screen. With films like Mulk, Saand Ki Aankh, and Thappad, the actress not only shows off her stellar acting skills, but also casts a shadow over socially relevant issues in our society. Taapsee has another interesting aligned project titled Rashmi Rocket in which he plays the character of a talented athlete.

Earlier today, a prominent daily newspaper revealed that the male lead in the film would be played by Priyanshu Painyuli, who was last seen in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Speaking on the role, Priyanshu said: “In Rashmi Rocket, I will play the role of an army officer in the movie. It is a great pride for me. As I come from the defense, playing a man in uniform is an honor and a responsibility. It's extremely exciting, especially after my last Upstarts movie, whose universe is so far removed from the world this movie is set in. The film will start next month and we will film in Delhi, Kutch, Dehradun and Mussoorie. It is a fictional film, but it is inspired by real events. "

Rashmi Rocket is directed by Akarsh Khurana. The film is expected to release later this year.