This $ 24 shoulder bag has 1,000 5-star reviews on Amazon

As you know, you don't just have to believe our word. In addition to the bag being declared an Amazon Choice, hundreds of real people swear by this cross body, giving it a five-star review.

"Love, love, I love this bag! It's perfect," wrote a very satisfied customer, who posted photos of his purchase along with the review. "I was looking for a practical bag for everyday. I was tired of my old man as he was huge and always fell off my shoulders. I'm so happy I found this one! It's big enough to hold essentials for everyone the days,quot;.

This satisfied customer also agrees: "I love this bag. It is big enough for a book along with my other essentials, but it is not huge and bulky, which is what I want. You can put it away a bit before looking at it packed when you close it I especially love the middle pocket for my wallet and keys, and the zippered pocket on the back for my phone! "

And this review, titled "Gorgeous, EXTREMELY FUNCTIONAL and Oversized!" It sums it up: "I'm absolutely IN LOVE with this bag! This is my first crossover body. The thought of having less space almost drove me back, but I'm so glad I didn't. Of the things I wanted and it's the perfect size Not only is the style and color gorgeous (Dusty Beige), it functionally beats any bag I've ever had so far! Essentially it has 3 spaces inside. The middle one is smaller but perfect for my Note 8 phone. The other two are perfect for helping me stay organized, plus another open pocket I use for lipstick, eyeliner, etc. The zippered inner pouch for tampons, hair bands … I'll definitely be shopping more at different colors for all seasons! "