There is no decision on the classification of the National Hunting Championship | Racing News

The decision on the fate of this year's national hunting championships will be made "in due course,quot; after the cancellation of races in Britain until the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the British Racing Authority of Horses.

The champion rider, coach, and owner are usually crowned on the last day of the Sandown jumping season, which was scheduled for this year on April 25.

However, the growing nature of the Covid-19 outbreak has prompted the BHA to draw stumps until early May, meaning the British national hunting season is over, as it stands, though the decision will remain low. "constant review,quot; by The Governing Body.

Following the conclusion of racing in Britain on Tuesday, Brian Hughes had a 19-win lead over four-time champion Richard Johnson in this year's riders' title race, and it was speculated on social media that Hughes now would be confirmed as champion.

However, a BHA spokesperson said: "This is a fast-moving situation and the sport is working collectively to handle the many problems that arise as a result.

"Decisions on how the situation affects the rider, coach and owner jump championship will be included in that process in due course."

In the coach's title race, Nicky Henderson leads Paul Nicholls for nearly £ 200,000, while JP McManus is, as expected, a long way off the championship owner table.