Theater owners ask Congress for help amid coronavirus pandemic – Deadline

The film industry is urging Congress to consider immediate relief for its 150,000 employees as they weather the current COVID-19 pandemic.

They ask for the following aid measures:

Loan guarantees that alleviate a liquidity constraint imposed by fixed costs versus nonexistent income

Tax benefits to help employers support employees

Ease the burden of ongoing costs despite closings

Fiscal measures that will allow theaters to recoup losses when the industry starts up again.

The Executive Board of the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) today authorized $ 1 million dollars drawn from the Association's reserve to help movie theater employees who are out of work due to movie theater closings as a result of the coronavirus. The money will be used as seed funds in an effort to help workers overcome this crisis in cooperation with their industry partners.

NATO said in a statement that as cinemas close during the pandemic, they remain vulnerable. They want Congress and the current Administration to help and "ensure that the American film industry and its tens of thousands of employees across the country can remain resilient."