The US team USA Keep planning the Tokyo Olympics, says Steve Kerr | NBA News

The USA Basketball coaching staff for the Tokyo Olympics is still preparing as if there is a gold medal to try to defend this summer, even in very uncertain times caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

America's Assistant Men's Coach USA Steve Kerr, the Golden State Warriors coach, said in a conference call Tuesday that he has had some recent contact with the US head coach. USA Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs as plans for the Olympics continue.

Kerr is slated to join a team that also includes Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova coach Jay Wright. Those were the three assistants under Popovich last summer also at the Basketball World Cup in China.

"Everything is in the air," said Kerr. "It doesn't make sense to know if things will be delayed or something. We all wonder what's going to happen and so does the rest of the world."

The Olympic Games are scheduled to start on July 24. The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday that the uncertainty of things at the moment is "an unprecedented situation for everyone."

"The IOC remains fully committed to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need to make drastic decisions at this stage," the IOC said, adding that any other "speculation at this time. " it would be counterproductive. "

Popovich shares a joke with point guard Kemba Walker during the FIBA ​​World Cup 2019



USA Basketball revealed a list of 44 players last month, most of the league's biggest American stars including 15 of the 16 NBA All-Stars born in the United States this season, who are being considered for the team. Olympic.

The original plan was to pick a roster of 12 players by early June, and for that team to meet in Las Vegas in early July to start training camp.

Officially, no part of that plan has changed yet. Like the NBA and the rest of the sports world, USA Basketball is very much on standby.

"We are just going to plan as if it is going to happen and we are going to try to put together a list," Kerr said. "That is all we can do."

