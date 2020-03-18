The US Open USA Prepares to continue as scheduled, seems to criticize the French Open

The organizers of the US Open. USA They hope that the tournament can take place as scheduled in 2020 as they seemed to target the French Open.

%MINIFYHTMLf83257c3b70d02ba0dbe3e24030af31311% %MINIFYHTMLf83257c3b70d02ba0dbe3e24030af31312%

The French Open was promoted from May to September on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that move seemed to surprise some players, as ATP board member Vasek Pospisil said there was no communication with the players or the ATP.

It means that Roland Garros will start just one week after the US Open. USA Finish with the men's final on September 13.

The US Open USA He is prepared to delay the start of the tournament, and seemed to be aiming for a dig at the French Open due to his lack of communication.

"The USTA continues to plan for the US Open 2020 and is currently not implementing any changes to the schedule," a statement released Tuesday by the US Open Twitter account read.

"However, these are unprecedented times, and we are evaluating all of our options, including the possibility of moving the tournament to a later date."

"At a time when the world is coming together, we recognize that such a decision should not be made unilaterally, and therefore the USTA would only do so in full consultation with the other Grand Slam tournaments, the WTA and ATP, the ITF and our partners, including the Laver Cup. "