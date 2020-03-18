The US border is closed. USA With Canada for all non-essential travel, said to have no impact on trade – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The United States and Canada are now closing their border in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

President Donald Trump and the Canadian Prime Minister announced the shutdown early this morning.

Authorities say it will close for all non-essential travel, but will not affect trade.

Essential trips include supply chains, food, fuel, and medical supplies.

President Trump says he expects this shutdown to last at least 30 days.

