The Pussycat Dolls push back the UK reunion concerts until October

Member Ashley Roberts shares the disappointment that the group has to postpone their touring plans, but notes that it is for the safety and health of their fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kitten dolls They have scrapped their reunion tour plans amid growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, which was set for a series of shows next month (April 2020), postponed the concerts until October.

Band member Ashley Roberts announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 18, noting that she was "sad" and "gutted" to suspend the walk.

"Okay, doll lovers … Following the latest government advice, we are very sad to announce that we will be postponing our next tour of the UK and Ireland," he posted. "We are gutted for not being able to act next month, but the safety and health of our fans is, of course, our number 1 priority."

"That said … I can't wait to see them in October! We plan to drop them!"

The group, which also includes Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar Y Jessica SuttaThey met at the end of last year and have already given fans a taste of what success is like with a series of television performances.