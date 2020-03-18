The production of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; stopped amidst the coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML7b47c7d9f057da713e1fd20faf25ccfa11% %MINIFYHTML7b47c7d9f057da713e1fd20faf25ccfa12%

Contestants who had passed the elimination rounds have been sent home with their families, as health officials urge people to stay indoors and practice social distancing.

Production stopped in the current season of "American idol"in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Production staff are believed to be working on the show remotely, and the episodes are expected to continue airing as scheduled until the start of the live shows, due to begin in mid-April (20), with judges. Luke Bryan, Lionel richieand pregnant Katy Perryand host Ryan Seacrest.

The decision follows similar movements of "America has talent", which darkened last week after days of auditions without a live audience, and talk shows like"The Ellen DeGeneres Show","The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon","Late night with Seth Meyers", and the Wendy Williams To show".

Covid-19 has also delayed the production of several highly successful films, including "Jurassic World: Dominion"Y"The batman"and has driven the release of the new James Bond movie"No time to die"and Disney"Mulan", among others.

Globally, more than 198,900 cases of coronavirus have been recorded, resulting in a death toll of more than 7,900 since the outbreak began in December (19).