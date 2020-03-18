The photo of Harry Styles & # 39; Racy Fishnet & # 39; causes system failure on the website

The One Direction member has been reduced to nothing more than a pair of fishnet tights and Gucci loafers in a photo shoot for Issue Eight of Beauty Papers.
Harry StylesAn astonishing photo from Beauty Papers magazine caused the publication's website to collapse.
The bosses in the London-based title scoffed at the black-and-white image of a topless Harry wearing only a pair of fishnet tights and Gucci loafers on Monday (March 16), prompting fans to compete online for more information, creating a failure system.
The images for issue eight of the magazine, taken by Casper Wackerhausen-Sejersen, were also released via Instagram in a video clip on Tuesday. A second shot shows Harry in a Gucci suit and bronze-toned makeup.
"We present Mr. Harry Edward Styles, who collaborated with #beautypapers on a theme that viscerally responds to the increasingly reduced freedoms of our world with an explosion of individuality, creativity, diversity and unity," said the caption. next to the video.
Shortly after the photos were revealed, a representative from Beauty Papers announced the electronic backup: "Beautiful people, our website, as you know, is down due to an overwhelming response. Please wait … thank you." .
