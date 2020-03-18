The pandemic erodes the work of the concert economy

%MINIFYHTML1c3893f91f58192b0079fd66df9513d711% %MINIFYHTML1c3893f91f58192b0079fd66df9513d712%

In the past few weeks, some concert economy companies have responded by offering basic sick leave provisions and cleaning products as a hand sanitizer for drivers. Uber, Lyft, Instacart and DoorDash said they would pay workers for 14 days of work if they have a coronavirus diagnosis and need to stay home. Uber and Lyft also said they would provide cleaning products, although they have had trouble ordering in bulk and distributing the products to drivers.

Postmates, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub have also introduced a "contactless delivery,quot; service so drivers can drop off food orders in front of the customer's address without interacting with them.

"Not all work can be done from home, and that's certainly the reality for our drivers and couriers who need to pay their bills," Andrew Macdonald, Uber's senior vice president who oversees global operations, said in an interview. "What we are trying to do is make that experience as safe as possible."

Uber has 30 people working full-time on coronavirus issues, he said. On Sunday, the company launched a website to help drivers apply for sick pay. The drivers, who would need documentation from a doctor or a public health authority, could request assistance for 30 days after they got sick or were ordered to isolate themselves, Uber said.

Since then, Uber and Lyft have also suspended their ride-sharing services, and Uber has warned passengers to ride alone if necessary.

"We are working hard to support those who drive with Lyft and we are coordinating with government officials on additional solutions," said Alexandra LaManna, a Lyft spokeswoman.

Concert workers in areas with some of the largest groups of coronavirus cases have been most affected. In Milan, Italy, Giovanni Marra, 57, has continued to deliver burgers, sushi and other meals for one of the food delivery apps that have allowed them to continue operating in Italy, Just Eat.