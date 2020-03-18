The No. 1 weapons supplier to the Pentagon selects BAE Systems to develop advanced search engines for the THAAD weapon system – Defense Blog

The Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp, has awarded a contract to BAE Systems for the next-generation seeker for the THAAD ballistic missile defense system.

BAE Systems has received a contract from Lockheed Martin to design and manufacture next-generation infrared finders for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapon system, which provides critical targeting technology that helps protect the US. USA And their ballistic missile allies. Sensor design work will improve the ability of the anti-missile defense system to neutralize more threats and improve its manufacturing capabilities.

"The THAAD Finder is a key product in our portfolio of precision munitions that is recognized for its proven interception capabilities. It demonstrates our ability to offer advanced targeting and targeting systems for critical precision munitions," said Barry Yeadon, program director. THAAD at BAE Systems. "This award is a testament to our continued success with the program and enables us to advance our proven design and take the program into the future in support of the mission of the Missile Defense Agency."

The THAAD weapons system intercepts hostile ballistic missiles with kinetic force during its final phase or terminal flight. BAE Systems' finder provides infrared images that guide interceptors to their intended targets, destroying enemy warheads inside or outside Earth's atmosphere. The company has been developing and producing anti-missile defense search technology for more than four decades, and has delivered more than 500 THAAD finders to date.

THAAD is an integral part of MDA's mission to deploy an integrated layered ballistic missile defense system. Its high-altitude intercept ability mitigates the effects of enemy weapons before they hit the ground, and its non-explosive kinetic impact minimizes the risk of detonation. THAAD is a highly effective system to address ballistic missile threats.