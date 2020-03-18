The new GitHub mobile app is now available on iOS and Android

GitHub, owned by Microsoft, released its new mobile app today as a free download for iOS and Android. The app for the popular code repository service is primarily designed to help developers manage projects while away from their PC, allowing them to organize tasks, give feedback on issues, respond to comments, and review and merge pull requests.

GitHub notifications appear in an inbox that looks like many email inboxes, and you can swipe tasks to save or mark them complete:

Image: GitHub

%MINIFYHTMLef5d837d1306e4a5bd206153f8a3660e11% %MINIFYHTMLef5d837d1306e4a5bd206153f8a3660e12%

You can also react to comments with emoji, which could be useful to keep a project moving if someone trusts your comments:

Image: GitHub

The app also lets you view the code, as shown in the following screenshot from the app's app store page, but you can't actually edit any code within the app:

Image: GitHub

The app was first released in beta on iOS in November and Android in January.

Microsoft announced that it would acquire GitHub for $ 7.5 billion in June 2018, and completed the acquisition in October 2018.