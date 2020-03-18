The NBA reported that the 2019-20 season may not resume until June: reports | NBA News

With the NBA season suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the league is making financial preparations after being informed that the first play could resume in June, according to reports Tuesday night.

Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who joined the league's board of governors in a conference call Tuesday, shared his view that the United States' recovery from the pandemic was far away. to finish and I might not have done it for some time.

Accordingly, the NBA is working on plans to increase its line of credit by an additional $ 550 million to $ 1.2 billion as a means of helping with the expenses of what may be a prolonged shutdown.















0:54



Golden State Warriors basketball player Steph Curry impresses the need for social distancing to deal with the coronavirus after fearing he has contracted the disease.



Murthy appeared to be a bit more optimistic in recent days about a more limited spread of the virus, although sources told Wojnarowski: "No one left that call thinking we might be playing soon."

According to the report, the teams hope the NBA can give them planned dates to possibly resume the season, be it the regular season and the postseason, or just the playoffs.

















5 o'clock



League commissioner Adam Silver breaks down how they made the decision to suspend the NBA season.



But Wojnarowski said the league remains patient as owners wait for more tangible estimates of possible lost revenue before committing to any revised schedule.

Wojnarowski reported that the NBA is hatching options that involve ending the season entirely, putting it back in order but without fans, or waiting until the playoffs to allow viewers to enter the arenas.

According to reports, the changes could also include a reduction in the duration of the playoff series.

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.