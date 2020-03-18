The national box office fades to black – Where are the studios and what's next – Deadline

Includes charts of the 2020 national box office ranking to date, as well as final charts for the weekend of March 13-15 and Monday

"For all intents and purposes, the industry is closed," a studio boss yelled tonight about the status of the exhibition, "What's left open?"

The lobby of the AMC Empire 25 is empty in New York City.

Yuki Iwamura / AP / Shutterstock



With Cinemark closing tomorrow, the last of the major circuits alongside AMC, Regal, Cineplex Odeon, Marcus, Harkins and more, there really isn't much left when it comes to those cinemas that challenge the current coronavirus climate, which is also affecting restaurants, schools, gyms, bars, etc. throughout the United States.

Today, distribution executives estimate that about 20% of the nation's movie theaters are still intact and open to business, while the number of those who closed off-circuit security or local ordinances is close. 4K.

With AMC announcing at most a 12-week shutdown (which could take us to June 5, yikes) and other chains like Regal and Cinemark not specifying how long they'll be closed, everyone in the film industry is wondering when we're going to get through this.

How will the great circuits emerge, especially AMC? The chain was already in bad financial shape before the coronvirus hit North America; AMC's market cap is currently $ 258.5M. Is it the end of days for mom and pop theaters? Word got out today that Regal Cinemas was already laying off certain employees, including movie buyers.

Black widow

Marvel studios



Overall, if the national box office is closed until the end of May, that's an estimated hit of $ 2 billion. However, there are some in distribution and display who believe that this money can be recovered during the second half of 2020.

But where do you start to invent that?

It's clear that with all the delays that occur, the old titles, when they reappear, will likely push the newer ones off the calendar, possibly in 2021. Disney is finely calibrated in its key date control to move a title to the next calendar space. . According to Disney, where Marvel is still to be determined. Black widow will go next, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the big photo carries over to July 3 and pushes 20th Century Studios Free boy later in the calendar, or until July 24, which collides with that of Disney Jungle cruise later, or even on November 6, thus sending Marvel's The eternal until next year.

Disney



Also, it won't be easy to turn the entire national cinema system back on as fast as it was to turn it off.

Similar to what is proposed in China, will the exhibition return with staggered reserved seats and auditorium capacity limits (50%)? Will several communities or cities be more affected by the coronavirus than others, so the theaters will slowly reopen? They are 24-hour hours, which are played Avengers Endgame For a record opening weekend, a distribution feat of the past? Or will the hours be limited now?

Also, Hollywood can't relight the box office alone. They will need help from the main sports industry. Sports events are a big part of a movie's TV spot and outdoor spending, and are essential to grab the attention of male viewers.

"Where are we going to advertise? On CNN? a distribution manager cried today.

Paramount pictures



Many agree: Paramount A quiet place Part II and Disney Mulan They are in an excellent position to quickly return when theaters revive, as both photos have already impressed the impressions among potential viewers. Industry sources tell me that each time a movie chooses to return, it will only take 2-3 weeks when it comes to their marketing drive.

Regarding a moving box office chart, tomorrow morning might be the last time you see one until May or early June. In the event that a handful of theaters remain open while the rest of the nation takes refuge in their homes from the coronavirus, top studio distribution executives have conflicts over whether those small dollar figures should be public. As of tonight, I heard, there is at least $ 1M in business among all the posted photos.

Monday was an appalling day at B.O., and you can see the results for yourself below. Not that Monday is a great day to go to the movies (except when there's a big event movie on the market), however those top 10 movies fell -70% or more compared to their results on Sunday. I was informed of any theaters in New York that were open on Monday (LA and NY forced shutdown went into effect this morning). The Los Angeles box office figure was also included in the Monday numbers below, though I heard the theaters were pretty empty.

Also, the overall weekend according to Comscore ended in $ 54.7M, -46% from last weekend and 60% less than in the same period of the previous year (when Captain marvel It was roaring) That revised number is below where we saw over the weekend B.O. Sunday morning, it was $ 55.3 million. It is now the lowest weekend at the box office in 20 years, compared to 22 years, the latest low being the weekend of September 15-17, 2000 when all titles grossed $ 54.5M led by the photo of the Keanu Reeves crime The vigilant. Among the lows, the next weekend from the past is from October 30 to November 30. 1, 1998, which totaled $ 55.2M when John Carpenter Vampires topped the charts.

thumb Rank Photo dis scrs (cg) 3 days (%) Monday (% chg vs. Sunday) total wk one Ahead Dis 4,310 $ 10.6M (-73%) $ 753K (-72%) $ 61.1M two two Bloodshot Sony 2,861 $ 9,176M $ 552.6K (-74%) $ 9.7M one 3 I still believe LG 3,250 $ 9.1M $ 475K (-76%) $ 9.6M one 4 4 Invisible Man Uni / Blum 3,636 (+26) $ 5.89M (-61%) $ 410K (-73%) $ 64.7M 3 5 5 The hunt Uni / Blum 3,028 $ 5.3M $ 357K (-71%) $ 5.7M one 6 6 Sonic Pair 3,041 (-676) $ 2.5M (-67%) $ 202K (-70%) $ 146M 5 5 7 7 Jungle Call Dis / 20th 3,201 (-713) $ 2.2M (-67%) $ 148.9K (-73%) $ 62.2M 4 4 8 the way back WB 2,718 $ 2.36M (-71%) $ 143.9K (-76%) $ 13.5M two 9 9 Bad Boys For Life Sony 1,451 (-708) $ 1.1M (-64%) $ 91K (-70%) $ 204.3M 9 9 10 Emma Foc 1,732 (+167) $ 1.3M (-73%) $ 88.6K (-70%) $ 10 million 4 4

Also, as we prepare for a possible two-month closure of the national box office, here is a look at where the biggest ones are for the period from January 1 to March 15.

Sony is the current 2020 champion of last year's Oscar winners money Little Women, Jumanji: The Next Level, and this year Bad Boys for Life.

Disney is expected to add 20th Century Studios ticket sales to its year-end sum, but we'll break them down separately below. Together, both studies currently total $ 383.4M, and would rank second, beating Universal. Jungle Call repeated the first release of the year from 20th Century Studios, while Ahead Disney era The money from the last study includes cash from the years 2019 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Y Frozen 2, while Fox includes Searchlight money from Jojo Rabbit plus the remnants of 2019 from the big brands Ford v. Ferrari Y Spies in disguise.

Eighty-four percent of Paramount's $ 173.7M box office was powered by Sonic the Hedgehog, while 95% of Warner Bros. $ 139.6M came from Birds of prey, just pity and recently the Ben Affleck drama The way back. Much of Lionsgate's money went to MRC's Rian Johnson star outfit Knives out, while 98% of STX's $ 50 million comes from this year's Miramax launch The Knights and horror photo by the lake Brahms: The Child II.