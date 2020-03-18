The masked singer unmasks the swan

What season this is turning out to be.

Last week, Sarah Palin in a bear costume This week is Bella Thorne like a swan This episode of The masked singer It was another example of the best kind of revelation, where it's someone Ken has co-starred with, and yet doesn't recognize a bit of. He and Bella were in The duff together in 2015, and she has also worked with Nick Cannon before.

Bella said she did the show because she saw how many times Ken guessed it for Flamingo in the second season.

"That made me super excited. I started watching the show and I thought it was so amazing, so silly, and I thought, let's do it," she said. "Getting in front of people really makes me super nervous, so this was really out of my comfort zone."