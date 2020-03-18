The kidnapped German cast of "Big Brother" is finally told about the coronavirus pandemic – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML7148f341dd5d09879c05f1ee7e8b01c611% %MINIFYHTML7148f341dd5d09879c05f1ee7e8b01c612%

It has been said that a lie can travel to the other side of the world while the truth is exposed.

But for the cast of the 13th edition of the German version of Eldest brotherThat statement took an ironic turn, as they have just learned what the rest of the world has known for several months: There is a deadly pandemic that changes the way we live.

After more than a month of kidnapping in their reality series, the producers broke the news to the 14 guests. They entered the house in early February, just as the virus began to gain traction worldwide outside of China.

On March 9, four guests were added to the home, but they were not allowed to mention what was happening in the outside world. The producers promised to inform guests of their home if a loved one was infected, but then they went a step further, and presenter Jochen Schropp and a doctor explained what was happening.

