The Impossible Choice: America's Paid Leave Crisis | Health

The coronavirus pandemic has changed lives around the world.

In the United States, you have exposed the fact that this is one of the only developed countries in the world without paid sick leave.

And it is one of the only countries in the world that does not guarantee any paid free time for new mothers.

Fault lines He has traveled the United States to report on the country's paid vacation crisis.

We learn of families directly affected by the lack of paid leave: Ali and Derek Dodd, an Oklahoma couple who tragically lost their son in a daycare accident, who advocate paid family leave for parents; Leah Clay, a single mother in the state of Georgia who ended up on public assistance after taking unpaid leave from her job as a breastfeeding counselor to care for her baby; and Jacqui Silvani, a New Hampshire mother who lost her teaching job while taking unpaid leave to care for her son who was receiving cancer treatment.

These cases highlight what is at stake for millions of Americans who have to choose between their jobs or taking care of themselves or their families. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. There are 113 million Americans without paid family and medical leave, whether it's time to recover from childbirth and care for a newborn, care for a sick family member, or recover from illness themselves.

The last comprehensive federal legislation passed on the subject was in 1993 under former President Bill Clinton, the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), which only guarantees protected unpaid work leave. But about 40 percent of Americans don't meet the criteria required by FMLA, and because it doesn't pay, even people who qualify often can't afford to take it.

All of this has led to a care crisis in the United States and the consequences can be serious. Without paid family and medical leave, many American workers face extreme financial difficulties. They are often forced to abandon their jobs and public assistance. Women in particular, who bear most of the care responsibilities, are disproportionately affected. This is especially true for women of color. Lack of adequate paid leave for new mothers, for example, can have deleterious effects on mother and baby.

So why is there still no national policy and what does this mean for millions of American workers? Fault lines investigate

Source: Al Jazeera