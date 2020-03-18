It was any other hit.

Concussions happen, injuries happen. That is the nature of soccer.

But when Jets linebacker Mo Lewis drilled Drew Bledsoe along the sideline in 2001, it wasn't just the end of the Bledsoe era in New England – it was the birth of a dynasty that would last two decades.

It was the fourth quarter of a pretty indescribable Game of Week 2, when starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe rushed for a first attempt and was hit by a Jets linebacker. He was diagnosed with a lung injury that would leave him out for a month.

The Jets would continue to win the game 10-3, but would lose the two-decade war that followed.

It wasn't so much about Bledsoe as it was about QB2 in the depth chart. Enter Tom Brady, the Patriots' sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady would end the game for the injured Bledsoe, passing 5 of 10 passes for 46 yards in defeat. What happened next, no one could have predicted.

Brady ended the season as a Patriots starter, leading New England to the Playoffs when head coach Bill Belichick hitched his wagon to the sophomore QB, even after Bledsoe recovered. While Bledsoe would see the field again in the AFC championship game, leading a scoring campaign that pushed the Patriots to Super Bowl 36. That's where Tom Terrific got his first ring, the first of six with New England. Thanks Mo Lewis.

Belichick would trade Bledsoe to the Bills for a 2003 first-round pick in April 2002.

"We all knew what the situation was: A soccer team can only have one starting quarterback," Belichick said in 2001 on ESPN. "In the end, it can only be a boy … When you put it all together, it's probably for the best."

But what if Mo Lewis never eliminated Bledsoe? The questions are endless.

Does Tom Brady ever have a chance in New England? Bledsoe signed a 10-year, $ 103 million contract prior to the 2001 season. "I have expressed over and over again my desire to play my entire career with the New England Patriots," Bledsoe said through the New York Times in 2001. "It seems like a very real possibility."

There was never much doubt that from the moment Brady stepped on a soccer field, he was the real deal. But does Tom Brady become? Tawm brady away from Foxborough and Bill Belichick? How long does Belichick last in New England? There is no denying that Bledsoe signing a great deal would have given Belichick a bit more leash, but there was also no secret that Belichick was in love with Brady as QB No. 2 in New England, despite being a last minute. collect. Belichick was 5-11 in his first year in New England (after resigning as the Jets' HC) and started the 2001 season 0-2. Things were not looking good for old Bill there.

However, Lewis had a very productive and fairly long career with the Jets, he was a first-team All-Pro in 1998, he is remembered primarily as the guy who unleashed Brady in the league.

Who knows what would have really happened?

What we do know is what Really It happened, and now the nightmare (for the NFL) is over, and the dream (for the Patriots) is dead.