The futures of Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny could be a problem for the heads of the Republic of Ireland | Football news

Mick McCarthy may not be able to bring the Republic of Ireland to the Euros if they qualify

The FAI is on a collision course with manager Mick McCarthy and his successor Stephen Kenny ahead of the reorganized European Championship next summer.

The Republic of Ireland promised that McCarthy would guide the team through the Euro 2020 playoffs and then the tournament itself, provided they beat Slovakia in a game scheduled for later this month.

It was also agreed that former Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny would supervise the U21s before succeeding McCarthy after Euro 2020, or earlier if Ireland lost in the playoffs.

But with those playoffs now rescheduled for June and Euro 2020 to take place next year, the FAI has a problem: Kenny's contract to take over McCarthy begins on August 1 and he would be within his rights to insist on that as his start date, even if Ireland qualifies for reprogrammed Euros.

If McCarthy, 61, leads his nation to the tournament, he will want to stay after the reorganized playoffs in June and lead the team to the main event.

Stephen Kenny to take over from McCarthy on August 1

The FAI will be aware of a possible backlash from fans if McCarthy successfully negotiates the playoffs and then skips Kenny, who left Dundalk in November 2018 to join the FAI setup when McCarthy returned to replace Martin. O & # 39; Neill

Kenny and his advisers are believed to be lobbying to take on duties No. 1 on the date originally agreed on August 1; by then, he will have completed 20 months as manager of the U21 Republic.

Talks have yet to take place on any of the eventualities, and some sources doubt that the playoffs will continue into June as the Coronavirus crisis deepens in Europe.

