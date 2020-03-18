The fires left these Wallabies with nothing to eat. Aid came from above.

The helicopter known as the squirrel is typically used to put out fires and shoot pests. But these days, he has a new mission: scattering tons of carrots and sweet potatoes in New South Wales in search of threatened wallabies on the brink of starvation.
A long-lasting drought had already dramatically reduced the food supply of the marsupials. Then came the forest fires that have ravaged southeast Australia in recent months.
"There was absolutely nothing left," said Michaela Jones, senior project officer for the National Park and Wildlife Service in New South Wales.
Feeding wildlife runs counter to standard advice, said Trent Forge, project officer for endangered species at the National Park and Wildlife Service. But after the fires robbed wallabies of their natural feeding areas, wildlife officials began a mission in January to dump food every 10 to 14 days in two valleys in Wollemi National Park.
"These are unique circumstances," Forge said, adding that about 80 percent of the brush-tailed rock wallaby habitat had been affected by the fires. "We need to help those survivors if we want to conserve the species as a whole."
His colleague, Mrs. Jones, has cared for kangaroos since 1999, and during those years, the population had grown from eight to 110.
When fires swept through the Jenolan area, he went to see the survivors as soon as possible, which he was able to do on foot. On the first day, she and other park officials found no life in the ashes, only dead possums.
"I felt like my whole life's work was going up in smoke," he said. "You could smell dead animals everywhere."
Later, however, officials found 16 rock wallabies taking refuge in a waterfall. Some of the wallabies had not eaten in days.
"I think at least a third have survived," Jones said of the Wallaby population in the Jenolan area, "but we don't know how many we have lost."
Park and Wildlife Service staff began to consider how they might bring food to survivors. Helicopters that could be used for livelihoods were used to fight fires in other parts of the country.
Pressure increased to help animals after an advocacy group, the Friends of the Brush-tailed Wallaby, wrote a letter to Matt Kean, the state's environment minister. Three weeks after the fires, the food droplets began.
In addition to carrots and sweet potatoes, the helicopter is dropping water. The first time Ms. Jones visited the area, she brought in around 50 gallons. In one night, the animals drank almost everything.
"You always think that animals will simply move to the nearest piece of unburned bush land, but where is it?" she said, adding that there was almost no land intact from fire for 25 miles.