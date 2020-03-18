The fires left these Wallabies with nothing to eat. Aid came from above.

The helicopter known as the squirrel is typically used to put out fires and shoot pests. But these days, he has a new mission: scattering tons of carrots and sweet potatoes in New South Wales in search of threatened wallabies on the brink of starvation.

A long-lasting drought had already dramatically reduced the food supply of the marsupials. Then came the forest fires that have ravaged southeast Australia in recent months.

"There was absolutely nothing left," said Michaela Jones, senior project officer for the National Park and Wildlife Service in New South Wales.