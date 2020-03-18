The family celebrates their grandmother's 95th birthday from a safe distance

The rippling effects surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic do not prevent this family No danger celebrating with loved ones.

A family in New York celebrated their matriarch's 95th birthday, but amid mounting concerns about COVID-19, the family kept their distance safely while surprising the birthday girl. "We had to keep our distance but we couldn't see our best girl on her birthday!" Sara Byrne wrote on Instagram, along with a video of her and the rest of the family singing happy birthday. "Happy 95th Gram, we love you SO MUCH!"

The Byrne family (along with the family cubs!) Came to Grandma Byrne's front yard and sang her happy birthday, holding balloons and decorations, wearing party hats.

"Oh I love it! Thank you!" You can hear Grandma Byrne tell her sons, daughters and grandchildren from her porch. "I am sorry that not all of us could be together, but you are all together."