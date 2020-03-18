The disappeared children of Mexico | Close up | Women rights

On July 14, 2014, the teacher Mirna Nereida received a terrible news: her son Roberto had disappeared, something very common in the ultraviolent heart of drug trafficking in Sinaloa, in northern Mexico, where he lives.

With the police refusing to help, Mirna set out on a desperate mission to find her son, dead or alive. Gathering family and friends and armed with machetes and shovels, she began searching the Sinaloa countryside for possible clandestine graves.

%MINIFYHTML1e39c3808f58b26b3a0e64334986e89d11% %MINIFYHTML1e39c3808f58b26b3a0e64334986e89d12%

Finally, in August 2017, after three years of searching, he found Roberto's body in an unmarked grave on top of a deserted hill.

This heartbreaking experience led her to set up a support group and search block called Las Rastreadoras del Fuerte, or The Women Trackers of El Fuerte. Since then, more than 100 women have joined the group, all hoping to find their missing loved ones, whom they call "treasures." To date, women have located more than 200 missing people.

Officially, there are approximately 60,000 disappeared (or missing persons) in Mexico. But unofficially, this number could be double or more. For the authorities, missing persons do not exist because no crime has been committed. As Mirna says: "They are neither alive nor dead." In addition, he says, local police are in league with criminal groups and are often involved in disappearances. Facing great risk in dangerous territory, Mirna, Juana, and the brave Women Trackers are alone as they search for their treasures. This is his story.

Director / producer / camera: John Dickie

Associate producer: Diego Ruelas

Co-producer and additional footage: Adrian González Robles

Drone Operator: Jorge Hernández

Editor: Hasham Cheema

Translator: Eduardo Cantu

Producer: HyoJin Park

Producer: Ala Alhussan

Executive producer: Andrew Phillips

A special thanks to all the women of Las Rastreadoras del Fuerte in Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

Source: Al Jazeera