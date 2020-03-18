The delay of & # 39; Black Widow & # 39; could have a & # 39; cascading effect & # 39; in other MCU releases

%MINIFYHTMLc293c71d8e87b82d15e58b009443f42811% %MINIFYHTMLc293c71d8e87b82d15e58b009443f42812%

Marvel studios

Disney delayed the release date of the solo film starring Scarlett Johansson, which initially opened in theaters around the world on May 1, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Not even "Black widow"it can withstand the blow caused by COVID-19. Scarlett Johansson– protagonist photo has become the latest film to delay its release date in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has been paralyzing the entertainment world in Hollywood and around the world.

Disney announced Tuesday March 17 that the solo film, which takes place between the events of "Captain America: Civil War"Y"Avengers: Infinity War"will no longer be released in theaters worldwide on May 1 as previously scheduled.

The study has also released the Dev Pateldirected dramaDavid Copperfield's personal story"from their Searchlight banner that was originally due on May 8 Amy Adams& # 39; "The woman at the window, a 20th century title, which was supposed to be released on April 15. No new dates have yet been announced for these three films.

Disney previously delayed the release of the next live action. "Mulan","The new mutants"Y"Antlers"but did not announce the postponement of" Black Widow. "Other films that have been removed from their original release dates due to the coronavirus crisis include"F9","No time to die","A quiet place: part II"Y"Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugitive"

Meanwhile, Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com, says moving "Black Widow" could have a "cascading effect" on the rest of the Marvel slate. As is known, each Marvel movie contains material that is somehow related to other MCU projects, and sometimes includes Easter eggs for upcoming releases. That is why it is important to release Marvel movies according to your planned order.

Future Marvel releases include the Disney + series. "The falcon and the winter soldier","WandaVision"Y"Loki"which have stopped production due to the coronavirus"The eternal","Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings","Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse"Y"Thor: love and thunder"