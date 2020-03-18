The coronavirus pandemic can empower us to demand change | Coronavirus pandemic

As I try to spend time locked up in Italy and accept the new normal in my country, I often think of my grandmother and the 1943 certificate that was once on display in her living room. "Victor Emmanuel, King of Italy and Albania, Emperor of Ethiopia,quot;, the certificate proclaimed in floral characters, "grants the degree of doctor to …". The document is a testament to human resilience. The fact that a young woman managed to complete a degree at the height of World War II, under a hail of bombs, in fascist Italy, reminds me that humans are capable of great things in impossible circumstances.

I also think about that degree certificate today because it is from a time when it was not "business as usual,quot; in Europe. It is from a time when a catastrophe came and changed everything. After the end of World War II, people living in most Western democracies did not face another threat serious enough to cause them to dramatically alter their way of life. There have been widespread protests, political crises, and some natural disasters, but overall, life went on as usual for many.

That is, until 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the world, with Europe as its new epicenter, disrupted daily life in the West in a way that had not been seen in recent history. Of course, the level of devastation is nowhere near what our grandparents experienced during the world wars. However, life is stagnant in many countries. Shops, cafes, bars and restaurants are closed. Schools and universities are closed. Airports are deserted. Business districts are empty. Almost overnight, people completely changed their way of life.

"Not since the end of World War II,quot;, as the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli bluntly stated"We have faced such a dramatic crisis." Until today, we Europeans have seen wars, droughts, coups, revolutions and epidemics from a distance, and we participate in them only remotely through appeals, donations and demonstrations. Now, however, the crisis is at our doorstep and is changing our lives. Could this be an opportunity for us to finally take action to address the critical global challenges of our time?

In recent years, it has been repeatedly argued that the Western world is unable to change its ways and respond efficiently to threats. As neoliberal dogma pressed for a shrinking role for public intervention, Western democracies seemed belittled by the free market and trampled on by a web of corporate interests and financial flows.

But the coronavirus pandemic, and the way Europe responded to it, raised hopes that change would be possible.

The current Italian government is the embodiment of the problems facing today's western democracies: weak, chaotic, often inconclusive. And yet, in the face of an existential crisis, he managed to impose a quarantine at the national level, organizing parts of the economy to address scarcity and reinvest in public services. Meanwhile, Italians, who are as interested in the current world order as any other western nation, came together and changed their way of life to help eradicate the virus.

A deeply polarized country led by a weak coalition government is now uncovering reservoirs of power and resistance that it probably never thought it had. And what is happening in Italy is not an isolated case: Spain, for example, has just passed legislation that allows it to take over all private healthcare providers in the country, another policy that faces decades of free market.

"We have seen that governments can act, and people can change their behavior in a very short time," said May Boeve, director of the climate movement. 350.org. And they can do it against an economic model that once seemed impossible to challenge.

As people responded to the threat posed by the pandemic, they demonstrated that it is possible to quickly and dramatically transform our system and our societies.

What if we now carry this awareness beyond the current emergency? This is an urgent question because there is a great global economic depression looming on the horizon. Potentially, it can lead to more wars, greater authoritarianism, and greater economic injustice. Or it can empower us to demand a much-needed transformation of a system in crisis.

The case for tackling the climate crisis with similar urgency it's already being done. In fact, in China, where pollution is believed to cause up to 1.6 million premature deaths a year, recent studies have argued that reducing pollution caused by the COVID-19 blockade may have saved 50,000 lives. We change the way we live, work and travel to counter this pandemic, why can't we do the same to counter the climate emergency? Why should we return to a deadly status quo now that we know it is within our power to transform the way we live and organize our economy and society?

Take, for example, our dependence on public services. After years of rampant neoliberalism, in the face of this pandemic, we realized that our security, well-being, and prosperity depend more on strong and well-funded public services than multinational cooperations. While the doctors, nurses, and other workers in our national health services have been working day and night to save us, the billionaire owners of multinationals have escaped their bunkers. Redistribution of wealth, fair taxes, and increased welfare is now a matter of national security.

Or take the question of work. As tens of millions of people are now switching to remote work from home, we may realize how unnecessary and outdated our conception of work was. In many cases, but of course not all, it is possible to work at least in part without spending hours on the move and polluting.

And as we stay home without childcare and cleaners, we are rediscovering the absolute importance of caregiving, one of the most underrated and ignored contributions to society. This is an occasion to understand that unpaid care work and poorly paid cleaners and teachers are more valuable to our society than hedge funders and investment bankers, and to review the financial reward each receives from society. .

My grandparents' generation not only graduated under bombs, they also experienced the extraordinary transformation that followed World War II. They witnessed a fascist regime that gave way to a prosperous democracy; a dramatically unfair economic system that falls apart and transforms into the postwar social compromise that built the welfare state. They witnessed the official rejection of institutional racism and the rise of multiculturalism.

The current crisis is not as catastrophic as a world war. But its effects will be far-reaching and the risk of an economic and geopolitical collapse is real. However, we can emerge at the end of this tunnel with the first vestiges of a new world. We have the opportunity to take advantage of it, and we must start working now. At a minimum, we now know that we have the power to do it.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.