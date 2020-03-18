The coronavirus maintains some candidates for the US Senate. USA Off the ballot, they say

After weeks of uncertainty and hardship caused by the coronavirus, Colorado's candidates for the US Senate. USA They met a crucial deadline for signature collection on Tuesday with different successes.

Lorena Garcia turned in more than the 10,500 signatures needed, but the secretary of state's office must see if she has enough valid ones to join John Hickenlooper and, most likely, Andrew Romanoff in the Democratic primary vote. Two other candidates submitted fewer signatures than the required number.

"We didn't make it, and we would have if it weren't for the coronavirus," said Michelle Ferrigno Warren, who said she collected about 9,000 signatures.

You intend to ask a Denver District Court judge to put it on the ballot or to delay the deadline by one week. The coronavirus outbreak made voters reluctant to open doors or pick up pens and left some campaign volunteers choosing quarantine over polls.

Candidates for the US Senate The US, the most-watched race in Colorado this year, has two routes for the June 30 vote. They can hand out 1,500 valid signatures from each of the state's seven congressional districts, or get 30% support at a mid-April state assembly after a week-long caucusing process.

Five candidates, four Democrats and one Republican, have taken the signature collection route. Democrats are Garcia, Hickenlooper, Ferrigno Warren, and Diana Bray. The Republican is Margot Dupre, a long-range primary challenger for incumbent Senator Cory Gardner who did not turn in signatures before the Tuesday deadline.

"We delivered 13,824 signatures," Garcia said Tuesday. "I feel pretty good about it. We'll just have to see, but I feel pretty good about it."

"We keep telling people not to feel like they have to and that if you don't want to collect more we fully understand it," he said of his campaign volunteers, two of whom stopped filing requests for quarantine. "But people were so committed and took the necessary precautions."

Hickenlooper released the signatures on February 19 and received the news on Monday that he had qualified for the vote. Garcia probably won't know until April.

Bray, who stopped most of his signature meeting two weeks ago, left the signatures on Monday but acknowledged he didn't have the 10,500 needed. She believes the state should switch to a preference-order vote with a vote of nine Democratic candidates on June 30.

"When you only have seven or eight weeks to collect, the two-week time at the end is significant," said Bray.

Romanoff, who ranked first in the assemblies, said Tuesday that courts and lawmakers should change existing laws to help their main opponents gather signatures due to the unprecedented coronavirus.