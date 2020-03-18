The Challenge: Total Madness Trailer Really is Total Madness

It seems like a good time for a subtitled show Total madness.

The challenge released a new trailer for its upcoming season, and it seems like Total Madness is indeed an accurate description of what's to come as Challenge, SurvivorY Eldest brother Veterinarians team up to compete for a million dollars.

The trailer begins with the promise that "the biggest turnaround we've ever had,quot; awaits us. The challenge, "and it seems to show that things are about to get really … challenging.

"I'm done with people skating," says host TJ Lavin. "I'm done with people who go unnoticed. This season, the only way to reach a final is to win an elimination."

There are so many screams, cries, falls, fights and even a few kisses between the tanks and the flipping cars and other really crazy challenges.