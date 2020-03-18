The border between the United States and Canada will be closed to & # 39; nonessential & # 39; | USA News

President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning that the Canada-United States border would be closed "by mutual consent,quot; to non-essential traffic, such as tourists and other visitors.

Commerce, the president said on Twitter, would not be affected by the decree. More details are to come, he said.

We will be, by mutual agreement, temporarily closing our northern border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

It's unclear precisely when non-essential travel across the border will be restricted, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is willing to talk about the shutdown and reveal major new economic measures the Canadian federal government is taking in response. to the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Canadian truck drivers and snow birds, who live in the United States for part of the year and are returning to Canada, are among those expected to obtain a waiver. Completely closing the border would cause serious economic damage to both the United States and Canada, since the two economies are integrated. Much of Canada's food supply comes from or through the United States, and 98 percent of its oil exports go to the United States.

About 18 percent of US exports go to Canada.

On Monday, Trudeau announced that Canada was closing its borders to people who are not citizens or permanent residents. At the time, he said that American citizens would be exempt from the ruling.

Starting Wednesday, Canada also announced that international flights will only be accepted at four airports: Pearson Airport in Toronto, Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Vancouver International Airport, and Calgary International Airport.

According to The Associated Press news agency, the Trump administration is also considering a plan to reject all people who cross the border illegally from Mexico. The plan is under consideration and no final decisions have been made, officials told the AP.