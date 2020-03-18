Tom Brady's New England era did not end with another Super Bowl celebration. It did not end with a tearful press conference and reporters who said, "Now Canton is waiting." It didn't end with Rob Gronkowski going through a wall like the Kool-Aid Man and shooting Brady with a vodka-filled Super Soaker.

No, Brady walked away from Patriots owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick with a pair of tweets Tuesday morning, the first of which was titled "Forever a Patriot."

"Although my soccer trip will take place elsewhere, I appreciate all that we have accomplished and am grateful for our incredible accomplishments on TEAM," said Brady's statement in part. "I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to meet them all and to have the memories that we have created together."

"I don't know what my football future holds," added Brady, "but it's time for me to open a new stage for my life and career."

The official New England Twitter account shared the sentiment of "Forever a Patriot,quot; and referred to Brady as the GOAT, or the greatest of all time, unless Brady made a difficult turn to a goat diet and just the Patriots knew it. There's a Chance Other Than Zero Alex Guerrero is part of an infomercial for the goat recipe book.

While there have been some cracks in Brady's relationship with Belichick and the Patriots in recent years, both sides publicly approached the split with respect and seemed intent on moving forward without any additional drama. (It feels safe to assume that Belichick is muttering "We are in Jarrett Stidham,quot; to anyone in particular.)

Unfortunately, there is a big problem with the messages from Brady and the Pats. It certainly isn't "Forever a Patriot,quot;.

"Forever,quot; always means, as in the rest of the time. This is in direct conflict with Brady's idea of ​​always, which seems to mean something like "Yeah, that's enough. Bill is annoying and I've always hated snow."

The other keyword here, "Patriot," is also problematic. Brady has unrestricted free agent options with the Buccaneers and Chargers emerging as the best suitors. The remaining 31 NFL teams outside of New England are not the Patriots, sources told Sporting News, and that makes it particularly difficult for Brady to be "Forever a Patriot,quot;.

Put it all together, and this wording is just wrong. Here are some more precise alternatives:

"He was a patriot for a long time,quot;

"Often associated with the Patriots,quot;

"He is supposed to always be a patriot until then he was not,quot;

"No rules, fair, Outback Steakhouse,quot;

Gillette Stadium Frequent

"Patriot a long time ago, Buccaneer for the first time … will get my answer off the air,quot;

Best of luck to Tom Brady in his next chapter. The New England Patriots will not be part of this.