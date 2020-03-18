The alleged baby of the future Mama Cindy Parker drops the paternity suit against him

Cindy Parker, one of rapper Future's alleged moms, reportedly dropped her paternity suit against him.

Last year, Cindy sued Future after he denied being the father of her newborn son, Legend. He gave Wilburn his son's future legal surname, and in addition to a paternity test, he asked the judge to award child support and custody.

According to documents obtained by The Blast Future, he finally filed his response to the lawsuit on February 28, and just a few days later, Cindy petitioned the court to dismiss all claims. The store speculates that Future could have settled with Cindy outside of court.

Last year, Cindy and Future's other alleged mom-to-be, Eliza Reign, had her children examined to see if they were siblings. The DNA results showed that it was more than 99% likely that the women's children were siblings, making Future likely to be the father.