Thirty years ago, two thieves in Boston carried out what has been called "the heist of the century,quot;.

The men took 13 rare works, including several by the Dutch master Rembrandt, and have not been seen since.

%MINIFYHTMLa8b4c3f5ace12791e58c0340f966542811% %MINIFYHTMLa8b4c3f5ace12791e58c0340f966542812%

Rosiland Jordan of Al Jazeera reports on this cold artistic case.