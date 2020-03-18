Thanks to Judi Dench's coronavirus message, we're less stressed

Introducing Dame Judi Dench with an important message for everyone.

With a coronavirus pandemic in the world, it is understandable that people are nervous about everything that is happening. But, amidst stress and uncertainty, the Oscar-winning actress launched herself onto Twitter through her daughter. Finty williams& # 39; account to send a message to the interested public.

"Message from Ma …" Williams tweeted Wednesday morning.

In the clip, the star appeared outside wearing a hat with a dog face design.

"Oh, there you are," she said to the camera, acting surprised as she simultaneously tugged at the hat threads, stimulating the dog's ears to stand up.

Then came a series of simple but powerful words from the 85-year-old star: "Just laugh, that's all we can do."