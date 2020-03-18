Texas State Capitol closed to the public amid the coronavirus crisis – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

State officials are closing public access to the Texas Capitol beginning Wednesday in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

However, properly identified state agency personnel, elected officials, and their staff will still have access to the building.

The move follows a directive on Sunday to cancel public events and guided tours on Capitol Hill.

Starting Wednesday, officials will close public access to the Capitol, Capitol Visitor Center, Texas State Cemetery, and Capitol Visitor Parking. The Bullock Texas State History Museum is also closed to the public.

Authorities did not say when the Capitol will reopen.

"The agency will continue to monitor the protocols of public health officials to contain community transmission of the COVID-19 virus and will respond accordingly," a board statement said. "We regret any inconvenience this temporary disruption may cause."