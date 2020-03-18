Texas driver's license offices temporarily closed due to coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday night that the Texas Department of Public Safety's driver's license offices across the state will close immediately.

This temporary closure will not apply to those seeking an initial commercial driver's license.

DPS offices that provide CDL testing will remain open solely for the purpose of providing initial CDLs.

Visits will be by appointment only, and can be scheduled by sending an email to cdlappointments (@) dps.texas.gov.

This exception will allow commercial drivers to continue shipping merchandise throughout the state of Texas.

This announcement follows the Governor's suspension of certain provisions of the Texas Transportation Code to delay the expiration date of driver's licenses, commercial driver's licenses, and other identifying documents.

"Our business drivers are essential to the steady flow of goods across the state, and we will continue to ensure that those seeking an initial CDL can do so," said Governor Abbott. "Closing driver's license offices for those not seeking an initial CDL is another step the state is taking to encourage social distancing in our communities."

Although expiration dates have been temporarily suspended, those seeking to renew their driver's license or personal identification certificate during this period should check the DPS website to see if they are eligible to renew online.

