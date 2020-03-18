Tests by Dallas ISD high school students test positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD confirms that one of its students has tested positive for coronavirus.

The student attends J.L. Long Middle School.

The student is home and doing well, Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said in a letter to parents.

(credit: Up News Info 11 News)

The student was seen by a school nurse the Friday before spring break and was sent home.

The case was confirmed on Monday, March 16.

It is the first confirmed case of the school district.

Dallas ISD said students who had no close contact with this student face a low risk of infection.

Healthy students are also considered "low risk,quot;.

The Dallas County Health and Human Services Department is following the students' path that day at school.

The school, along with all DISD schools, is being disinfected while schools are closed.

