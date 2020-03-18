Tesla Factory to Close After Disputed "Essential Business,quot; Claim Amid Coronavirus Refugee Order – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML48fceffa6fe10c43dd2747f3aea4212511% %MINIFYHTML48fceffa6fe10c43dd2747f3aea4212512%

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – The Tesla factory in Fremont will not be able to operate after an informed claim that the electric car maker had been designated as an "essential business,quot;.

A Los Angeles Times story quoted an Alameda County spokesperson as saying that the county had stated that Tesla was an essential business that was allowed to remain operational during the shelter throughout the Bay Area in the order of the home.

Tesla @Tesla it is not an essential business as defined in the Alameda County Health Order. Tesla can maintain minimal basic operations under the Alameda County Health Order. %MINIFYHTML48fceffa6fe10c43dd2747f3aea4212513% %MINIFYHTML48fceffa6fe10c43dd2747f3aea4212514% – Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) March 17, 2020

On Tuesday, the sheriff's spokesman, Sgt. Ray Kelly said that despite the report, the Tesla assembly line was not allowed to continue working, and that the plant was only allowed to carry out minimal operations.

The electric car assembly plant employs about 10,000 workers. CEO Elon Musk told employees in an email Monday: "If you feel a little sick or even uncomfortable, don't feel compelled to come to work."

The Times reported that Musk's email downplayed what he called the "panic,quot; surrounding the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"My honest opinion is that the damage caused by the coronavirus panic far exceeds that of the virus itself," he wrote. He said that COVID-19 cases "will not exceed 0.1% of the population."

Bay Area counties have issued a shelter-in-place order, telling people to stay home as much as possible until April.

The Alameda County Department of Public Health said businesses deemed essential “include healthcare operations; companies that provide food, housing and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or needy people; fresh and non-perishable food retailers (including convenience stores); pharmacy; child care facilities; gas stations; banks; businesses and laundry services necessary to maintain the security, sanitation, and essential function of a residence. "

Gas stations, auto supply and repair and related facilities are also exempt from the order