Tesla factory in California closes amid concerns about coronavirus – BGR

Tesla's Fremont factory can no longer make cars after Alameda County deemed it a nonessential business.

Tesla's stock price fell more than 10% on the news. Tesla is now trading below $ 400 a share, effectively eliminating most of the gains the stock has enjoyed in recent weeks.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reiterated this week his belief that the panic surrounding the coronavirus is worse than the virus itself.

In recent months, Tesla's shares have embarked on a meteoric and somewhat unprecedented rise. Consider this: Tesla shares at the end of November were trading at $ 328 per share. Not even three months later, Tesla's stock price reached $ 917 on February 19. Now, about a month later, most of Tesla's earnings have almost disappeared due to concerns surrounding the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Today, Tesla's shares are trading in the $ 380 range, down more than 10% after Tesla's Fremont factory was deemed a nonessential business. While it was initially assumed that Tesla could maintain vehicle production, that is no longer the case. Incidentally, the Tesla factory shutdown comes about a week after Tesla built its millionth car, a milestone Elon Musk celebrated on Twitter last Tuesday.

While Tesla may maintain "minimal basic operations,quot; at its Fremont factory, that does not include vehicle production. Indeed, Tesla will not be able to manufacture any new Model S, Model X, Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in the foreseeable future in the United States.

According to the Alameda County Department of Public Health, the minimum basic operations include the following:

For the purposes of this Order, the “Minimum Basic Operations” include the following, provided that employees comply with the Social Distance Requirements defined in this Section, to the extent possible, while carrying out such operations: I. The minimum activities necessary to maintain the value of the company's inventory, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, or for related functions. ii. The minimum activities necessary to facilitate company employees to continue working remotely from their residences.

As of now, Elon Musk has not commented on the closure of the Tesla factory in Fremont, but it is safe to assume that he is not overly excited given that he believes the hysteria surrounding the coronavirus is exaggerated. Recall, Musk a few days ago went on Twitter and said that the coronavirus panic is silly. And just this week, Musk sent an internal memo to Tesla employees saying that the panic surrounding the coronavirus is worse than the virus itself.

"My frank opinion," said Musk, "remains that the damage from the coronavirus panic far exceeds that of the virus itself. If there is a massive redirection of medical resources out of proportion to the danger, it will result in less care being available to those with critical medical needs, which does not serve the greater good. "

For what it's worth, Musk made sure to point out that no one at Tesla had yet tested positive for the virus.

