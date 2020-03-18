Tension, fear as South Africa steps up fight against coronavirus | News

Johannesburg, South Africa – Despite all the warnings, Mama Pinda and Mama Thando decided to go to church.

Dressed in skirts and colorful bandages, the two ladies in their thirties met Monday night to walk to their church service in Troyeville, Johannesburg. Now more than ever, they felt the need to pray.

"People are scared," said Mama Pinda, as she hurried up the hill.

"We are chasing the coronavirus in our prayer," he added with a smile.

Mama Pinda and her friend, who brought their young son, stubbornly tried to defy appeals to avoid crowded spaces amid a general atmosphere of hesitation in the streets that followed the announcement. by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa of a series of drastic measures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

When addressing the nation on Sunday night, Ramaphosa called for "a change in behavior among all South Africans."

Meetings of more than 100 people were banned, while people were advised to minimize contact with others and to do the "elbow salute,quot; instead of shaking hands. Schools, kindergartens and universities were also ordered to remain closed as of Wednesday.

"Never before in the history of our democracy has our country faced such a severe situation," Ramaphosa said in a dramatic speech, which he opened by declaring a national state of disaster.

At the end of his address, everything seemed to have changed.

"Suddenly, South Africans were in action," said Professor Mosa Moshabela of the University of Kwazulu Natal School of Nursing and Public Health. "And that is good," added Moshabela, who is convinced that the country's possibility of fighting the new coronavirus is social distancing and cautious behavior.

Now declared a pandemic, the outbreak of the new coronavirus that was first detected in China late last year has infected nearly 200,000 people in more than 150 countries.

COVID-19, the highly infectious disease caused by the virus, has so far killed nearly 8,000 people, while more than 81,000 more have recovered. Across Africa, the number of registered infections has risen to 418 in 30 countries, while the South African government has been one of several on the continent to impose travel restrictions in European countries and the United States.

In the days leading up to the Ramaphosa speech, South Africans had been aware of the "crown,quot; but did not seem overly concerned that the country of some 59 million people had only registered a few dozen cases, all of which involved international travelers.

But in the past 48 hours, a sense of insecurity has largely spread throughout South Africa as it is preparing for closure. South Africa took steps gradually over weeks, such as closing schools, imposing severe national and international travel restrictions, and closing entry points, South Africa took it all at once. Thirty-five of the 53 land entry points have been closed, as have two of the eight seaports.

& # 39; Very, very worrying & # 39;

South Africa had 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths as of Tuesday night.

Despite the relatively low numbers, one of the main concerns is what will happen once the virus reaches crowded cities and towns.

"We must alert all South Africans that the risk of internal transmission is taking hold now," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday. "Once this infection begins to spread in taxis and buses, it will create a new dynamic."

COVID-19 infects people of all ages, but the evidence to date suggests that older adults and those with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill.

In South Africa, about 9 percent of the population is 60 years or older, while the situation is complicated by the country's double burden of HIV and tuberculosis.

"We have seven million people who are HIV positive and two million are not on treatment," said Professor Susan Goldstein Public, a health specialist and deputy director of the Wits Center for Health Economics and Decision Science.

"That is very, very troubling."

Due to South Africa's disparate social and demographic structure, there is growing uncertainty about what can happen if the coronavirus is not contained.

"We also don't know how it develops in very poor areas where there are no places for quarantine, and bed-sharing is not possible," added Goldstein, who is hopeful that the strong private health sector can open up to everyone. .

"Then we could have enough beds. That is what national health insurance is currently trying to achieve."

Impaired public health system

More than 25 years after the fall of apartheid, South Africa remains one of the most unequal countries in the world, resulting in failure to provide basic services to its people, including medical care. Eighty-two percent of people living in South Africa are uninsured and dependent on public hospitals and clinics. These facilities are overcrowded and understaffed and often cannot cope with the myriad of contagious and infectious diseases.

"We cannot contain COVID-19 only with our health system," said Moshabela. "If we look at how Italy (Europe's coronavirus access point) is dealing with the virus, we can't do it. We will be similar to that with the difference that we don't have a large population of older people, but a large number of people who They have TB and HIV. The people who will be most affected will be between 20 and 60 years old. "

Health professionals agree that only a drastic public health response can prevent the virus from spreading at a rapid rate, warning that social factors such as lack of access to information and lack of sense of empowerment, People often don't know where to go for help or what they can do to protect themselves: it complicates the fight to contain COVID-19.

Compounding the challenging situation is the country's high unemployment rate of 29.1 percent. "Many people live in conditions of extreme poverty,quot; Moshabela said. "Asking them to restrict movement and not go to work will not be an option."

Rumors spread

Meanwhile, on the streets of Johannesburg, the mood changed from "crown,quot; jokes to general tension and confusion.

In Bertrams, a low-income neighborhood east of Johannesburg's city center, people began moving to local supermarkets to equip themselves for what's to come. Stores and other places frequented by the public intensified hygiene controls. Some started wearing face masks.

At the entrance to a local supermarket, two ladies sprayed everyone's hands in an attempt to limit the germs; all employees wore blue single-use gloves; and the managers covered their mouths with masks.

"It's serious," said the security guard at the entrance, laughing shyly.

Having believed a rumor that COVID-19 comes from eating meat, some people think they have to change their diets. As he left a local corner store, a man proudly held up his plastic bag and announced that he is now buying fish. "Nyama (meat) gives you crown," he said.

False information shared on WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms perpetuates the confusion. "A Palestinian scientist has found the crown vaccine,quot; is a message circulating in community groups. Another says: "The crown can be cured by boiling 8 tablespoons of garlic and 6 cups of water."

The information is an important factor in containing the virus, said Moshabela, whose university will be closed until Wednesday. On this last day, he called a meeting in the boardroom to inform people of the reasons behind the steps that have been taken.

"We don't have the basics," he said, referring to the need for people to understand why it is no longer acceptable to shake hands, hug him or go to meetings.

But even when the information is accessible, there is a denial.

"There is tension with religion, there is tension with the economy. But on the other hand, if we continue as if it were nothing, some of us will not have a life at all."