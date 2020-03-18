Telecom shares crack, Vodafone Idea sinks 40 pc – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLa5ef3f813d357f60af76342b631eb70b11% %MINIFYHTMLa5ef3f813d357f60af76342b631eb70b12%

Telecommunications shares collapsed, led by Vodafone Idea, which fell 40 percent, after the Supreme Court halted the Center and telecommunications companies for self-evaluation or reevaluation of AGR quotas set by the higher court. Vodafone Idea fell 40 percent to Rs 2.91 and Bharti Airtel fell 5 percent to Rs 431.25 on BSE. Both companies erased their initial profits and traded at a loss.

The Supreme Court detained the Center and telecommunications companies for self-evaluating or re-evaluating the Adjusted Gross Income (AGR) quotas set by the superior court in its verdict issued on October 24 of last year.

The trial court, which was also distressed by the frequently published newspaper articles on the AGR issue, said that all the managing directors of the telecommunications companies will be personally liable and will be detained for contempt of court for such future newspaper articles. .