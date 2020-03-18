Ted Karras to join Dolphins in one year, $ 4 million

The Patriots have something to do in the middle, having lost their backing to become a starter in free agency.

According to a league source, Ted Karras agreed to a one-year, $ 4 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Karras, a Patriots pick in the sixth round in 2016, was a backup for three seasons before taking on the starting role in 2019 when David Andrews missed the season due to health issues. Karras started 15 games and was a capable substitute, proving himself in his contract year.

The hope for the Patriots is that Andrews is healthy enough to play in 2020, although there is uncertainty there. Even if that works, losing Karras is equivalent to losing the best backup interior lineman on the list. Karras made guard and center starts during his time in New England.

If Andrews can play, the Patriots have a potential starting offensive line at Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, Andrews, Shaq Mason, and Marcus Cannon, as long as Thuney, who received the franchise tag, is not traded.

The backup situation would be less clear, with tackle Marshall Newhouse and center / guard James Ferentz still free agents. Yodney Cajuste, Hjalte Froholdt, Korey Cunningham and Najee Toran are under contract, but they are young and unproven.