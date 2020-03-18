Tamron Hall shares a photo where she is being a supermom of baby Moses; But his fans sparked a debate for this reason.

Mama Tamron Hall is all about juggling her business and being a mom, and she has decided to prove it with her latest photo.

The Texan reporter recently visited social media, where she delighted fans and sparked a debate about race with an innocent photo.

In the image, the TV presenter is on the phone while taking care of the business, while baby Moses is running on a walker about to get me in trouble, and she stopped him with one foot.

The multitasking mother captioned the post: “When people on the other end of the Tamron team have no idea who the boss really is. #bossbaby tamfam. Stay safe! I love you all."

One person made this comment about Moses' skin tone: "Wait, my Moses is having some coffee with milk … Hahaha, I love them!"

Another commenter wrote, "Yes girl, you're getting a Lil tone." The 3 of mine were like this. The youngest did not receive any color until he was 3 years old❤️. You wouldn't understand, leave it alone, live your life and wash your hands! "

A third follower stated, "Why is the skin color relevant?"

This observer chimed in: "I certainly don't want to argue with you about race, but I want you to know that I have been subjected to ethnic discrimination in the country from which I emigrated to the United States. So, I understand your problems, and I feel terrible about them. I just I want racial and ethnic discrimination to end in the United States. "

A fifth follower added: “Are you shaking your baby with our foot and on a conference call?!?! … that's true Gansta and the boss 😊 ".

Tamron recently sat down with a good friend, Gabrielle Union, where she explained how she's balancing everything.

She said, "People keep asking me how I'm balancing everything, and I say," Honestly, I'm not. "Recently, my husband and I were in this little beach house with Moses for a weekend and he said," Maybe I'll stay a week with the baby and the babysitter while you get back to work. "My heart and lungs were like," That's a terrible idea! "Of course, my husband is fully capable (he's the father of Moses. !), But I'm only human, and the idea of ​​leaving my son for a week while I went to work felt really terrible. So our whole family packed him up and went back to town together. (Laughs) "

Tamron is fine with motherhood.



