‘Tamron Hall’ causes Showrunner to change as Talia Parkinson-Jones leaves – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML9b5ccf3ff84a509289b73b453187315c11% %MINIFYHTML9b5ccf3ff84a509289b73b453187315c12%

There is a change at the top of the syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall.

Candi Carter, who previously served as executive producer at The view, will take over Talia Parkinson-Jones as showrunner, Deadline confirmed. Parkinson-Jones, who served as co-executive producer, had been on the show since its launch. The show premiered in September and has been renewed for a second season.

%MINIFYHTML9b5ccf3ff84a509289b73b453187315c13% %MINIFYHTML9b5ccf3ff84a509289b73b453187315c14%

Carter worked on The Oprah Winfrey Show for 15 years. He also ran his own production company, New Chapter Entertainment, for several years before joining The view.

%MINIFYHTML9b5ccf3ff84a509289b73b453187315c15% %MINIFYHTML9b5ccf3ff84a509289b73b453187315c16%

Parkinson-Jones, an Emmy winner by day, previously spent ten seasons in The Wendy Williams show, finally as executive co-producer. She also held various roles, including as the casting director for the game show Discovery. Cash Cab.



Tamron hall It is currently dark, having suspended production indefinitely due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Originally from New York, the program mixes live and recorded segments. Tamron hall It is distributed in national syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.