Tamar Braxton's BF honors birthday on Instagram

Tamar Braxton is still in love with his baby, David Adefeso, and it is evident that he feels the same after the moving tribute that he published through his Instagram.

"Recently, I knew that entering that busy restaurant almost two years ago, the course of my life would change so dramatically. From the hot streets of Lagos to the white sands of Montego Bay and the bustling urban life of the suburbs of Mexico, you have been on a journey with me full of laughter, tears, hope and endless love, "begins his publication.

"Despite everything, your friendship has been invaluable, your advice irreplaceable and your love unwavering. Nothing prepared me for the complete and endless joy that I experience with you every day," the publication continues.

Braxton and Adefeso started dating in 2018, she had filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert.

