Tamar Braxton announces that she is fed up with the coronavirus quarantine: "I want to get my life back,quot;

Although she just celebrated her 43rd Birthday earlier this week, that's still not reason enough for Tamar Braxton to get depressed with this life of quarantined coronavirus. She recently turned to social media to express her frustrations at being locked up, and she's fed up.

It has been a difficult adjustment for many of us to get used to quarantining and not going out and interacting with others, due to the current outbreak of coronavirus that has spread around the world. While many were great with things for the first few days, apparently the novelty has officially disappeared … just ask Tamar Braxton.

Tamar decided to visit Twitter to let her fans know how she's dealing with things right now, writing:

Hi, my name is Tamar Braxton and I officially got over it! Cooking, cleaning, going to the supermarket EVERY DAY is not what I want to do with my time. At first it was nice, but it has fully developed. Coronavirus, hurry up and clear the TF. I want my life back. Thnx "

He may not be feeling things right now, but he has big things to look forward to, specifically his new reality show "Get Ya Life," which will premiere next month on WE TV.

During a question and answer session about the new show, Tamar described it this way:

"So it is a program that was originally supposed to be about my life and about me creating a possible album." And how is my life now without Vince in the photo, dating David, being a single mother and also directing my business by myself, without an agent, without a manager, but also elevating. And that's the reason why I don't have an agent or a manager because sometimes you get over situations. Sometimes the people around you keep you suffocated and depressed. So this show is about me breaking up and being all that I am. And once again, I'm not going to say too much, but I hope you can see it. Praise the Lord? I'm going to leave that there for now. "

We will definitely be watching!

Roommates, what do you think about this?