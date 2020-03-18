Taliban promise safe passage for coronavirus health workers | News

%MINIFYHTML429fac4660fe88fe1293f48da982facd11% %MINIFYHTML429fac4660fe88fe1293f48da982facd12%

The Taliban in Afghanistan have promised a safe passage to international health organizations and humanitarian workers fighting against coronavirus.

In a statement on Wednesday, the group urged health agencies to provide medications, send aid and necessary equipment to areas under their control.

%MINIFYHTML429fac4660fe88fe1293f48da982facd13% %MINIFYHTML429fac4660fe88fe1293f48da982facd14%

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML429fac4660fe88fe1293f48da982facd15% %MINIFYHTML429fac4660fe88fe1293f48da982facd16%

"Our fraternal businessmen, in line with their Islamic and humanitarian responsibility, must also support their fellow man at this time of crisis," the statement said.

The Taliban claim that the virus is a scourge sent by God in response to "disobedience,quot; and the "sins of humanity,quot;.

Afghanistan has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Health problems are increasing in the country; Every day, thousands of Afghans cross the border into Iran, the regional epicenter of the crisis.

In 2019, the Taliban banned the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming that the two organizations were carrying out "suspicious,quot; activities. The group then revoked its bans.

On Tuesday, the European Union's special envoy for Afghanistan, Roland Kobia, called for a ceasefire due to the growing threat of the coronavirus.

"Everyone has the right to receive aid against the coronavirus. To obtain better aid, the first measures must be: a complete ceasefire, stop taxing humanitarian aid, guarantee full access and security, coordinate and cooperate with the Government,quot;, Kobia said, an apparent message to the Taliban

Welcoming the statement, Waheed Omer, chief aide to President Ashraf Ghani, also called on the Taliban to stop the attacks and allow health workers to reach vulnerable areas.

"There are reports that the Taliban are causing problems for health services in some areas of Afghanistan," Omar tweeted on Wednesday. "It should stop immediately."