Home Local News Take a break from the coronavirus and watch Parker the snow dog...

Take a break from the coronavirus and watch Parker the snow dog run in the snow

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Take a break from the coronavirus and watch Parker the snow dog run in the snow
%MINIFYHTMLe1a534863d95e94dfff02625f3226dde11% %MINIFYHTMLe1a534863d95e94dfff02625f3226dde12%


two
Share

%MINIFYHTMLe1a534863d95e94dfff02625f3226dde15%%MINIFYHTMLe1a534863d95e94dfff02625f3226dde16%

We are living in an unprecedented time. So far, more than 180 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colorado, and two deaths have been reported. The ski areas have been closed for a week, if not their entire season. And people everywhere are forced to adapt to a new reality of self-isolation.

The coronavirus has been front and center in everyone's mind, as it should be. But sometimes you need a little break, like watching Parker the Snow Dog run in the snow in an empty Loveland ski area.

(It is interesting that Parker has chosen to go to the Loveland Ski Area considering that he was caught up in a political scandal on the mountain recently. But we are straying.)

Stay safe out there, Colorado.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to receive outdoor news directly to your inbox.


two
Share

%MINIFYHTMLe1a534863d95e94dfff02625f3226dde17%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©