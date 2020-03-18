Take a break from the coronavirus and watch Parker the snow dog run in the snow

%MINIFYHTMLe1a534863d95e94dfff02625f3226dde11% %MINIFYHTMLe1a534863d95e94dfff02625f3226dde12%



two

Share

%MINIFYHTMLe1a534863d95e94dfff02625f3226dde13% %MINIFYHTMLe1a534863d95e94dfff02625f3226dde14%





























%MINIFYHTMLe1a534863d95e94dfff02625f3226dde15% %MINIFYHTMLe1a534863d95e94dfff02625f3226dde16%

.@lovelandskiarea It might be closed for the season, but I'm still having fun. 🐶❤️⛷ #officialsnowdog #mayorparker pic.twitter.com/YYbsSwcZJ8 – Mayor Parker The Snow Dog (@officialsnowdog) March 18, 2020

We are living in an unprecedented time. So far, more than 180 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colorado, and two deaths have been reported. The ski areas have been closed for a week, if not their entire season. And people everywhere are forced to adapt to a new reality of self-isolation.

The coronavirus has been front and center in everyone's mind, as it should be. But sometimes you need a little break, like watching Parker the Snow Dog run in the snow in an empty Loveland ski area.

(It is interesting that Parker has chosen to go to the Loveland Ski Area considering that he was caught up in a political scandal on the mountain recently. But we are straying.)

Stay safe out there, Colorado.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to receive outdoor news directly to your inbox.

Related Posts Loveland Ski Area will not reopen for season after one week closing

Scandal in Georgetown! New Mayor Abuses Political Power To Play After Hours In Loveland Ski Area

Aspen Snowmass is still open for skiing, but is changing elevation procedures amid the coronavirus outbreak

Colorado's ski areas are not included in the state and county collection bans

Keystone, Vail Mountain will remain open after a man with a coronavirus skied at both resorts